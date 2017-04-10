Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum will not play vs. San Antonio Spurs

As expected, Jusuf Nurkic , Ed Davis and Festus Ezeli will miss the game, but they were also joined by the Blazers starting backcourt. Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a right foot strain along with CJ McCollum, who will miss the game a right hand strain, according to the Blazers officially injury report.

