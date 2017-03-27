Thunder Back In Action On Sunday Against Charlotte
Despite entering the game on a hot streak, the Thunder blew a 21-point second half lead on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge gave the Spurs their first lead with under a minute left in the game, then blocked Russell Westbrook's game-winning layup attempt in the final seconds to hand the Thunder a devastating loss.
