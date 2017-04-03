Three perfect sandwiches for the PB&J...

Three perfect sandwiches for the PB&J-obsessed Portland Trail Blazers

Did you hear about the NBA's obsession with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? According to a remarkably in-depth investigation from ESPN The Magazine , PB&Js have become a big part of the pre-game ritual for basketball players in every corner of the league. Portland isn't immune: According to the article, Trail Blazers players typically slam 20 of the sandwiches, half toasted, before tipoff, occasionally doubling their order.

