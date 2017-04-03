Three perfect sandwiches for the PB&J-obsessed Portland Trail Blazers
Did you hear about the NBA's obsession with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? According to a remarkably in-depth investigation from ESPN The Magazine , PB&Js have become a big part of the pre-game ritual for basketball players in every corner of the league. Portland isn't immune: According to the article, Trail Blazers players typically slam 20 of the sandwiches, half toasted, before tipoff, occasionally doubling their order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC