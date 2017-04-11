The uncomfortable dark side of Steph Curry's stunning rise to NBA stardom

During last year's Western Conference Finals, Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook was asked about being defended by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry - and Westbrook snickered from the interview podium in a blatant act of disrespect toward the two-time NBA MVP. In the following game, Curry went off for 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a Golden State win over Westbrook's Thunder.

