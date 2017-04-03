The "Fab 5" Picks for the Blazers in ...

The "Fab 5" Picks for the Blazers in the 2017 Draft

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Blazers Edge

I couldn't be happier about how the addition of Nurkic this year brought hope to a city where Blazer enthusiasm was quickly on the verge of vanishing prior to the All-Star break. Like many of you, it didn't take long for me to develop a soft spot for the Bosnian Beast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar 27 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC