Standing pat at the trade deadline has come back to haunt the Celtics in the playoffs
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Things aren't going as expected for Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics, who are now down two games to none to the Chicago Bulls. The Boston Celtics came into these NBA playoffs with grandiose dreams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC