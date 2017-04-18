Spurs go up 2-0 on Grizzlies behind Leonard's remarkable night

APRIL 17 : Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots and scores over Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 17, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.