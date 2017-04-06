Silver's memo worked? Spurs to rest stars Friday night vs....

A few weeks back, the Spurs were in a game that frustrated fans, the suits at ABC/ESPN, and by extension NBA Commissioner Adam Silver - the Warriors rested Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson , Draymond Green , and Andre Iguodala in a game where the Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard , LaMarcus Aldridge , and Tony Parker due to injury. The following Saturday the Cavaliers rested their stars for a nationally-televised game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.