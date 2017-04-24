Raptors, Spurs Move on to Second Round
Two more first round series ended last night, with the Bucks and Grizzlies being ousted on their home floors in game sixes by the Raptors and Spurs respectively. The Raps-Bucks game was nuts, with the Raps taking a 25 point lead deep in the third quarter before a furious run by the Bucks, fueled by stifling defense, actually saw them take a two point lead late in the game.
