Randle, Brewer help Lakers edge Kings 98-94

Los Angeles Lakers forward Thomas Robinson, left, drives toward the basket as Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.