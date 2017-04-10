Portland Trail Blazers get the 'gone ...

Portland Trail Blazers get the 'gone fishin' treatment from Charles Barkley, NBA on TNT...

Read more: The Oregonian

After the game, Charles Barkley , Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the TNT crew on Inside the NBA gave the Trail Blazers the "Gone Fishin" treatment. The annual playoff feature takes players and celebrities from the team that was eliminated from the playoffs and photoshops their faces onto old group photos of fishing trips.

