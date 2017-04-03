Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live updates, score, game chat

The Blazers have won a season-high six consecutive games and 14 of their last 17, a hot streak that has catapulted them to .500 for the first time since Dec. 8, when they were 12-12. With six games left, the Blazers hold a two-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

