Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live updates, score, game chat
The Blazers have won a season-high six consecutive games and 14 of their last 17, a hot streak that has catapulted them to .500 for the first time since Dec. 8, when they were 12-12. With six games left, the Blazers hold a two-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC