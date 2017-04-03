Portland homeless camp gets new spot just before eviction - Thu, 06 Apr 2017 PST
A prominent Portland outdoors camp for homeless people is moving to a less conspicuous location after spending more than five years on prime downtown real estate. Recently served with an eviction notice, it will move to city-owned land between the Willamette River and the arena that's home to the Portland Trail Blazers, Mayor Ted Wheeler and camp representatives said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC