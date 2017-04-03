Portland homeless camp gets new spot just before eviction - Thu, 06 Apr 2017 PST

Portland homeless camp gets new spot ...

A prominent Portland outdoors camp for homeless people is moving to a less conspicuous location after spending more than five years on prime downtown real estate. Recently served with an eviction notice, it will move to city-owned land between the Willamette River and the arena that's home to the Portland Trail Blazers, Mayor Ted Wheeler and camp representatives said Thursday.

