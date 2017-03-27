Portland firms up hold on eight seed in West

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and the host Portland Trail Blazers continued their late-season push for the playoffs with a sixth straight victory, beating the Phoenix Suns 130-117 on Saturday night. The Blazers were playing their first game without Jusuf Nurkic since announcing Friday that he had fractured his right leg and will miss the rest of the regular season.

