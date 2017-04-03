Play-off chasing Chicago Bulls narrow...

Play-off chasing Chicago Bulls narrowly beaten by Brooklyn Nets

17 hrs ago

The battle for the final play-off place in the Eastern Conference intensified on Saturday night as the Chicago Bulls suffered a narrow loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The loss sees Chicago drop into a tie for eighth place alongside Wade's former team Miami, who beat the Washington Wizards 106-103.

