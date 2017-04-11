Plaschke | Many questioned Metta World Peace's arrival, but he'll leave as an unquestioned champ
Lakers forward Metta World Peace stands on the court while teammates and fans cheer as the 24 second clock runs out near the end of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday. Lakers forward Metta World Peace stands on the court while teammates and fans cheer as the 24 second clock runs out near the end of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC