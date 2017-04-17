Patty Mills expects Memphis to be more physical in Game 2

After the Spurs routed the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, 111-82, Patty Mills said he expects things to get very physical in Game 2. "They're already a physical team, that's the way they like them to play, now we're expecting harder hits when you cut through the lane, harder screens, and try to wear us out that way," Mills said at shoot around Monday morning. The Grizzlies led by as much as 13 points in the first quarter of Game 1 before the Spurs overwhelmed the Grizzlies with a three-pronged offensive attack from Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker, turning their double-digit deficit into a 30-plus-point blowout in the fourth quarter.

