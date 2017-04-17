Patty Mills expects Memphis to be mor...

Patty Mills expects Memphis to be more physical in Game 2

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

After the Spurs routed the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, 111-82, Patty Mills said he expects things to get very physical in Game 2. "They're already a physical team, that's the way they like them to play, now we're expecting harder hits when you cut through the lane, harder screens, and try to wear us out that way," Mills said at shoot around Monday morning. The Grizzlies led by as much as 13 points in the first quarter of Game 1 before the Spurs overwhelmed the Grizzlies with a three-pronged offensive attack from Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker, turning their double-digit deficit into a 30-plus-point blowout in the fourth quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr 8 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar 27 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC