Nowitzki lone star on court, Spurs top Mavs in backup battle
Dirk Nowitzki was the lone star from the days of a Texas playoff rivalry to play a meaningless late-season game between teams that helped define the Western Conference postseason for more than a decade. The big German and his Dallas Mavericks just wish they had the same reason to sit that the San Antonio Spurs do.
