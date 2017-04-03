Nets reward fans with 107-106 victory...

Nets reward fans with 107-106 victory in last home game of the season

Judging by Saturday's game, you wouldn't have been able to tell which team was fighting for a playoff spot and which team is set to finish last in the NBA. The Nets defeated the Chicago Bulls , 107-106, in a tightly contested matchup at Barclays Center.

