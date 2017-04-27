Neil Olshey pushes back against columnist critiquing Trail Blazers' culture
FWIW: A column on culture from someone who spent - no exaggeration - zero seconds in Blazers locker room or practices this season. https://t.co/BQJR8mFbGV Olshey responds to @johncanzanobft article about Blazers culture: "I was glad that it was written by someone who came to two games all year" pic.twitter.com/OfPbtEtPXi I want to let you know I was completely oblivious to that until someone showed me your tweet, which I said, "I don't understand what this means."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC