Neil Olshey pushes back against colum...

Neil Olshey pushes back against columnist critiquing Trail Blazers' culture

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

FWIW: A column on culture from someone who spent - no exaggeration - zero seconds in Blazers locker room or practices this season. https://t.co/BQJR8mFbGV Olshey responds to @johncanzanobft article about Blazers culture: "I was glad that it was written by someone who came to two games all year" pic.twitter.com/OfPbtEtPXi I want to let you know I was completely oblivious to that until someone showed me your tweet, which I said, "I don't understand what this means."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr 8 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar '17 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC