NBA Playoffs Series Betting Preview: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
Ignored in this comment was that the answer was in reply to a reporter asking if the Trail Blazers would be more likely to win in six or seven games, but what should not be ignored is Lillard's confidence in his up and coming squad. Portland closed the season strong after acquiring Josef Nurkic from the Denver Nuggets, and Nurkic while certainly a large part of the team's future, is unavailable due to a leg injury he sustained the waning stretch of the 2016-17 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maddux Sports Blog.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC