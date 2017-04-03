Murray scores career-high 30, Nuggets...

Murray scores career-high 30, Nuggets beat Pelicans 122-106

Rookie Jamal Murray scored a career-high 30 points, including several high-soaring dunks, and the Denver Nuggets kept their postseason hopes afloat by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 122-106 on Friday night.

