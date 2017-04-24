Mike Brown is more than capable of le...

Mike Brown is more than capable of leading the Warriors

13 hrs ago

The NBA Playoffs First Round action resumes on Monday night as the Golden State Warriors look for a series sweep - and it's live on Kwese Sports 1! Mike Brown will serve as acting coach. Kerr, who underwent multiple back surgeries two years ago, will not be on the sidelines for game four of the Warriors's first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

