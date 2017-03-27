Leonard's 25 points help Spurs hold o...

Leonard's 25 points help Spurs hold off Jazz, 109-103

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and seven assists, and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Utah Jazz 109-103 on Sunday in a matchup of postseason-bound teams. The Jazz closed to 102-98 on Joe Johnson's 16-footer with 2:06 remaining that capped a 10-0 run.

