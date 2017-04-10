Late charge boosts Utah to 101-97 victory over Spurs

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert dunks the ball as San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Salt Lake City. less Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert dunks the ball as San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.