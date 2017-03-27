Lakers shut down Ivica Zubac for season
EL SEGUNDO >> With no playoff aspirations in sight, the purpose of the Lakers' regular season long ago morphed from maximizing results toward maximizing development. That came to an abrupt halt on Friday when the Lakers shut down rookie center Ivica Zubac for the last seven games of the season after an MRI confirmed a high right ankle sprain.
