Jusuf Nurkic's playing status remains 'undetermined' as Portland Trail Blazers prepare for...

The Portland Trail Blazers ' biggest question heading into the Western Conference playoffs will likely remain a question until shortly before tipoff against the Golden State Warriors. The playing status of injured center Jusuf Nurkic is "undetermined" less than 48 hours before Game 1 and he and the team said Friday it won't be determined until game day.

