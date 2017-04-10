Jusuf Nurkic's playing status remains 'undetermined' as Portland Trail Blazers prepare for...
The Portland Trail Blazers ' biggest question heading into the Western Conference playoffs will likely remain a question until shortly before tipoff against the Golden State Warriors. The playing status of injured center Jusuf Nurkic is "undetermined" less than 48 hours before Game 1 and he and the team said Friday it won't be determined until game day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC