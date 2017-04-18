Grizzlies pull within 2-1 of Spurs with 105-94 win

" Mike Conley scored 24 points and handed out eight assists as the Memphis Grizzlies ended a 10-game postseason skid against San Antonio by routing the Spurs 105-94 on Thursday night. The Grizzlies pulled within 2-1 in this first-round Western Conference series, giving first-year coach David Fizdale his first postseason victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.