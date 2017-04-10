Golden State Warriors at Portland Tra...

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers Game 4 Preview

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Blazers Edge

After an up and down season that saw them rally from 11 games under .500 in February to finish 41-41 and clinch the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers face a do-or-die situation as they hope to avoid a sweep, and the end of their season, at the hands of the Golden State Warriors tonight. While I wanted the playoffs, and am enjoying this series at least as a way to see how Portland stacks up against the league's elite, for many a loss tonight will put a merciful end to a season that was plagued with disappointment and underachievement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr 8 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar 27 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC