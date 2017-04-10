Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers Game 4 Preview

After an up and down season that saw them rally from 11 games under .500 in February to finish 41-41 and clinch the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers face a do-or-die situation as they hope to avoid a sweep, and the end of their season, at the hands of the Golden State Warriors tonight. While I wanted the playoffs, and am enjoying this series at least as a way to see how Portland stacks up against the league's elite, for many a loss tonight will put a merciful end to a season that was plagued with disappointment and underachievement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.