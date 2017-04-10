Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers Game 4 Preview
After an up and down season that saw them rally from 11 games under .500 in February to finish 41-41 and clinch the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers face a do-or-die situation as they hope to avoid a sweep, and the end of their season, at the hands of the Golden State Warriors tonight. While I wanted the playoffs, and am enjoying this series at least as a way to see how Portland stacks up against the league's elite, for many a loss tonight will put a merciful end to a season that was plagued with disappointment and underachievement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC