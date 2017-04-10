Game Preview: San Antonio at Portland...

Game Preview: San Antonio at Portland Trail Blazers

15 hrs ago Read more: Pounding the Rock

If you've managed to holster your hot takes through the loss to a tanking Lakers squad, the Definitive Bryn Forbes Game, and another no-show outing versus the Clippers , you'd be best advised to wait a little bit longer. The 2017 NBA Playoffs are right around the corner.

