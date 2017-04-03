Gallinari, Harris, Jokic help Nuggets edge Pelicans, 134-131

Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and the Denver Nuggets eliminated New Orleans from playoff contention with a 134-131 victory over the Pelicans on Tuesday night. Gary Harris added 23 points, including a contested 3-pointer that gave Denver an eight-point lead inside the final three minutes, and Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the Nuggets remain on Portland's heels for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

