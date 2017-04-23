Five observations from the Warriorsa Game 3 win in Portland
The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green takes possession of a loose ball against the Portland Trail Blazers' Evan Turner in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of their NBA first round playoff series at Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. When the Warriors defend, this series turns from competitive to uneven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC