DeMarcus Cousins sits with Achilles t...

DeMarcus Cousins sits with Achilles tendinitis

5 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The hard-to-cover Cousins is coming off a monster game against the Nuggets on Tuesday night, when he had 30 points and 14 rebounds in a 134-131 home loss. Cousins missed a game with left knee soreness/bruised rib and two more due to a sprained right ankle since being acquired from Sacramento in late February.

