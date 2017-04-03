Colin Hoobler: Jusuf Nurkic's return ...

Colin Hoobler: Jusuf Nurkic's return from injury depends on his...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

In case you haven't heard, newly acquired Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic was diagnosed with a non-displaced right fibular fracture last Friday, although he has said that he experienced pain for a couple games prior to the announcement. The fibula is a long narrow bone located on the outside of your shin bone and also makes up the bony bump on the outside of your ankle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar 27 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC