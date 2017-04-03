Colin Hoobler: Jusuf Nurkic's return from injury depends on his...

In case you haven't heard, newly acquired Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic was diagnosed with a non-displaced right fibular fracture last Friday, although he has said that he experienced pain for a couple games prior to the announcement. The fibula is a long narrow bone located on the outside of your shin bone and also makes up the bony bump on the outside of your ankle.

