Celtics beat Bulls, lead series 3-2

17 hrs ago

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez fouls Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, center, who was covering forward Jimmy Butler during Game 5 of a first-round playoff series Wednesday in Boston. BOSTON - Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley scored 24 points apiece to help the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 108-97 on Wednesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.

