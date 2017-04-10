Celtics beat Bulls 108-97, take 3-2 lead in series

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo calls to his teammates from the bench during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. . Chicago Bulls guard Isaiah Canaan sticks out his tongue as he taunts Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.