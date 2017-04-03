Canada's Murray scores career-high 30, Nuggets beat Pelicans 122-106

Canadian rookie Jamal Murray scored a career-high 30 points, including several high-soaring dunks, and the Denver Nuggets kept their post-season hopes afloat by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 122-106 on Friday night. Nikola Jokic added 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Nuggets pull within a game of Portland for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West with three games remaining.

