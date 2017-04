Butler's 39 points lead Bulls past Pelicans, 117-110

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler slam-dunks over New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler slam-dunks over New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.