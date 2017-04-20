Bulls' bench production belies lack o...

Bulls' bench production belies lack of playoff experience

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

First question to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg: "Are you a better coach or do you have a better team?" First question to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg: "Are you a better coach or do you have a better team?" The nine-man rotation that Fred Hoiberg used to close the regular season - and in Game 1 against the Celtics - featured four reserves with zero playoff experience. In Game 2, Michael Carter-Williams , he of a whopping six previous games of postseason play, jumped an ineffective Jerian Grant in the second-half rotation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr 8 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar 27 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC