Bulls beat top-seeded Celtics 111-97 to take 2-0 series lead

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler catches a pass high above Chicago Bulls guard Isaiah Canaan during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler catches a pass high above Chicago Bulls guard Isaiah Canaan during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.