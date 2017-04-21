Boston Celtics 3 things Celtics must do to come back against Bulls
The Boston Celtics' roster has changed, but the conundrum facing Brad Stevens as his team prepares for Game 3 of its first-round playoff series in 2017 is eerily similar to his 2016 postseason experience. The Chicago Bulls are taking a page out of the 2015-16 Atlanta Hawks playoff playbook, crowding Isaiah Thomas with the ball and daring the rest of his teammates to make them pay for it.
