Boston Celtics 3 things Celtics must do to come back against Bulls

The Boston Celtics' roster has changed, but the conundrum facing Brad Stevens as his team prepares for Game 3 of its first-round playoff series in 2017 is eerily similar to his 2016 postseason experience. The Chicago Bulls are taking a page out of the 2015-16 Atlanta Hawks playoff playbook, crowding Isaiah Thomas with the ball and daring the rest of his teammates to make them pay for it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.