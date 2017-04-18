Blazers Have Nos. 15, 20, and 26 Picks in 2017 Draft

Blazers Have Nos. 15, 20, and 26 Pick...

The Portland Trail Blazers will have the Nos. 15, 20, and 26 picks in the upcoming 2017 NBA draft , scheduled to take place on June 22 in New York City.

Chicago, IL

