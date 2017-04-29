Blazers Backcourt Closes Career Year with Solid Playoffs

Jan 13, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts talks with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and guard C.J. McCollum during a break in the action against the Orlando Magic at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports While critics pointed to their flaws throughout the season, Lillard and McCollum were busy having career years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rip City Project.