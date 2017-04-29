Blazers Backcourt Closes Career Year with Solid Playoffs
Jan 13, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts talks with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and guard C.J. McCollum during a break in the action against the Orlando Magic at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports While critics pointed to their flaws throughout the season, Lillard and McCollum were busy having career years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rip City Project.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC