Allen Crabbe keeps Portland Trail Blazers' playoff hopes alive

In a virtual must-win game, with a playoff berth potentially hanging in the balance, Allen Crabbe had perhaps his most important performance with the Portland Trail Blazers . Crabbe finished with 25 points and made a career-high eight three-pointers to lead the Blazers to an important 105-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night at the Moda Center.

