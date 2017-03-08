Wizards' Markieff Morris hits controv...

Wizards' Markieff Morris hits controversial winner

The Terry Stotts-led crew seemed well on its way toward a needed win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Saturday night when Markieff Morris , of all people, decided to put the home team away with a last-second jumper in Washington's 125-124 victory : You hardly needed the benefit of high-definition cameras and/or instant replay to notice that Morris, who contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and zero turnovers in 43 minutes, stepped out of bounds on the play that eventually resulted in the deciding make: pic.twitter.com/sKU2n9Upbi Good thing the NBA, which began allowing instant replay to determine the outcome of contested calls a decade ago, can head to the sideline to review these sorts of things, right? Not so much.

