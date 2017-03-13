Williams, Harden send Rockets to win ...

Williams, Harden send Rockets to win over Lakers

13 hrs ago

Lou Williams scored 30 points against his former team and James Harden had his 17th triple-double of the season to lead the Houston Rockets over the Los Angeles Lakers 139-100 on Wednesday night. Harden had 18 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds as Houston handed the Lakers their 11th loss in 12 games.

Chicago, IL

