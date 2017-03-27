Westbrook, Thunder top Mavs 92-91 wit...

Westbrook, Thunder top Mavs 92-91 with 14-0 finishing run

18 hrs ago

Russell Westbrook hit a pull-up jumper with seven seconds left and the Oklahoma City Thunder erased a 13-point deficit in the final four minutes to beat the Dallas Mavericks 92-91 on Monday night. Westbrook scored 37 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, with 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third straight triple-double and 37th of the season.

Chicago, IL

