Weber State falls to Montana in Big S...

Weber State falls to Montana in Big Sky clash, 78-74

16 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

For Weber State senior Jeremy Senglin, Thursday's Big Sky Conference game with Montana was a really unfortunate case of bad timing. In the wake of the Wildcats' 78-74 loss to the Grizzlies at the Dee Events Center, Senglin - Weber's best player this season - was informed that his 22 point effort officially put him two points ahead of former WSU star Damian Lillard on the school's all-time scoring list.

