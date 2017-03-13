Turner returns for Trail Blazers, Millsap out for Hawks
Evan Turner is returning for the Portland Trail Blazers against Atlanta after missing 14 games with a broken right hand, while the Hawks are holding out forward Paul Millsap with left knee tightness. Portland coach Terry Stotts says Turner will play with no limitations against the Hawks in Saturday night's game.
