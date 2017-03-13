Trail Blazers over Warriors; Wednesda...

Trail Blazers over Warriors; Wednesday's NBA recap

14 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

SAN ANTONIO _ Damian Lillard scored 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-106 on Wednesday night, spoiling LaMarcus Aldridge's return from a health scare. C.J. McCollum added 26 points for the Trail Blazers, who were coming off a 23-point loss in New Orleans on Tuesday.

